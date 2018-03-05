Employees kept crashing into the glass walls at Apple's new headquarters. Here's what they told 911. The Washington Post - 5 hours ago At least three emergency calls were placed from Apple's new headquarters after employees walked into glass walls.

Apple employees keep hurting themselves by walking into walls at its new headquarters, 911 calls reveal The Independent - 8 hours ago The new building has been made to be the most beautiful office ever built – but one specific part of its sleek design is causing problems

At Least Three Apple Employees Were Hurt By New HQ’s Beautiful Glass Walls Ubergizmo - 5 hours ago Apple moved into its new headquarters not too long ago. Dubbed the spaceship, the new HQ in Cupertino, California is a large ring-shaped building with beautiful glass walls. The design seems ...

“I walked into a glass door”: 911 recordings from Apple’s new campus Arstechnica - 7 hours ago Apple was warned by a city official about the danger of employees walking into walls.

Apple’s glass walls result in 911 calls TechCrunch - 8 hours ago Apple should definitely avoid throwing stones as its glass houses have been causing some problems of late. The lights inside the new Apple Store in Chicago were attracting birds to fly ...

Three Apple workers hurt walking into glass walls in first month at $5bn HQ Guardian.co.uk - 13 hours ago Emergency services called to Norman Foster-designed Apple Park, which Steve Jobs called ‘a shot at the best office building in the world’Employees in Apple Park, Apple’s grand new spaceship-style ...

Apple employees forced to call 911 after walking into glass walls Daily Mail - 16 hours ago Three Apple employees have had literal run-ins with the glass at the shiny new company headquarters in Cupertino, California severe enough to elicit phone calls to 911

Apple's Glass House Spaceship HQ Is Dropping Employees Like Flies For 911 Emergency Calls HotHardware - Sun 4 Mar 18 Last month we talked about the incredibly transparent glass walls that Apple used for its new Cupertino spaceship campus. Those walls are so clear that distracted Apple workers keep smashing ...