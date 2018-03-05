Employees kept crashing into the glass walls at Apple's new headquarters. Here's what they told 911.The Washington Post - 5 hours ago
At least three emergency calls were placed from Apple's new headquarters after employees walked into glass walls.
Apple employees keep hurting themselves by walking into walls at its new headquarters, 911 calls revealThe Independent - 8 hours ago
The new building has been made to be the most beautiful office ever built – but one specific part of its sleek design is causing problems
At Least Three Apple Employees Were Hurt By New HQ’s Beautiful Glass WallsUbergizmo - 5 hours ago
Apple moved into its new headquarters not too long ago. Dubbed the spaceship, the new HQ in Cupertino, California is a large ring-shaped building with beautiful glass walls. The design seems ...
“I walked into a glass door”: 911 recordings from Apple’s new campusArstechnica - 7 hours ago
Apple was warned by a city official about the danger of employees walking into walls.
Apple’s glass walls result in 911 callsTechCrunch - 8 hours ago
Apple should definitely avoid throwing stones as its glass houses have been causing some problems of late. The lights inside the new Apple Store in Chicago were attracting birds to fly ...
Three Apple workers hurt walking into glass walls in first month at $5bn HQGuardian.co.uk - 13 hours ago
Emergency services called to Norman Foster-designed Apple Park, which Steve Jobs called ‘a shot at the best office building in the world’Employees in Apple Park, Apple’s grand new spaceship-style ...
Apple employees forced to call 911 after walking into glass wallsDaily Mail - 16 hours ago
Three Apple employees have had literal run-ins with the glass at the shiny new company headquarters in Cupertino, California severe enough to elicit phone calls to 911
Apple's Glass House Spaceship HQ Is Dropping Employees Like Flies For 911 Emergency CallsHotHardware - Sun 4 Mar 18
Last month we talked about the incredibly transparent glass walls that Apple used for its new Cupertino spaceship campus. Those walls are so clear that distracted Apple workers keep smashing ...
911 dispatchers don’t seem to know how to find Apple’s new $5 billion campusFastcompany Tech - 5 hours ago
We learned a few weeks back that the immaculate design of Apple’s outrageously expensive, glass-encased campus had one (minor!) shortcoming: Employees kept walking into the glass ...