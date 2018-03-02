Knotted structures called skyrmions seem to mimic ball lightning

Knotted structures called skyrmions seem to mimic ball lightningScienceNews - 16 hours ago
Skyrmions in a quantum state of matter have something surprising in common with ball lightning — linked magnetic fields.
Scientists observe a new quantum particle with properties of ball lightningPhys.org - 16 hours ago
Scientists at Amherst College and Aalto University have created, for the first time a three-dimensional skyrmion in a quantum gas. The skyrmion was predicted theoretically over 40 years ago, ...Scientists observe a new quantum particle with properties of ball lightning, AlphaGalileo - 14 hours ago
Scientists observe a new quantum particle with properties of ball lightning, ScienceDaily - 15 hours ago
Scientists create 'quantum ball lightning' in the labDaily Mail - 11 hours ago
In the new research, led by scientists at Amherst College and Aalto University, the team created three-dimensional skyrmion. The particle has been theorized for over 40 years.
Three-dimensional skyrmion: Scientists observe theoretical particle for first timeUPI - 14 hours ago
Forty years after scientists first theoretically predicted the existence of a three-dimensional skyrmion, scientists have observed the particle in the lab.