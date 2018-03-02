Knotted structures called skyrmions seem to mimic ball lightning ScienceNews - 16 hours ago Skyrmions in a quantum state of matter have something surprising in common with ball lightning — linked magnetic fields.

Scientists create 'quantum ball lightning' in the lab Daily Mail - 11 hours ago In the new research, led by scientists at Amherst College and Aalto University, the team created three-dimensional skyrmion. The particle has been theorized for over 40 years.