First light: the signature of the earliest stars detected Cosmos Magazine - 4 hours ago A dozen years of searching pays off in a find that could profoundly alter our understanding of the universe. Andrew Masterson reports.

We have found traces of the universe’s first ever stars Newscientist - 4 hours ago The earliest stars left their mark on the hydrogen gas that drifts in deep space, and the same traces could also hint at the true nature of dark matter

Scientists see the very beginning of stars for the first time, in breakthrough that could unlock the mysteries of the universe The Independent - 4 hours ago The research could break open the secrets of dark matter, and how the galaxy that surrounds us formed

Here’s when the universe’s first stars may have been born ScienceNews - 4 hours ago The first stars lit the cosmos by 180 million years after the Big Bang, radio observations suggest.

Unlocking the secrets of the universe Phys.org - 4 hours ago Long ago, about 400,000 years after the beginning of the universe (the Big Bang), the universe was dark. There were no stars or galaxies, and the universe was filled primarily with neutral hydrogen ...