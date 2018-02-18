Bonobo and chimpanzee gestures share many meanings Phys.org - 14 hours ago If a bonobo and a chimpanzee were to meet face to face, they could probably understand each other's gestures. In an article publishing 27 February in the open access journal PLOS Biology, researchers ...

