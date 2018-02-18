Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Huge stellar flare may be the last straw for hopes of life on Proxima b

Gizmag - 15 hours ago

When it was first discovered in 2016, Proxima b looked like a prime spot to hunt for extraterrestrial life. Just four light-years away, this Earth-sized exoplanet orbits within the habitable ...

Proxima Centauri's no good, very bad day

Phys.org - Mon 26 Feb 18

A team of astronomers led by Carnegie's Meredith MacGregor and Alycia Weinberger detected a massive stellar flare—an energetic explosion of radiation—from the closest star to our own Sun, ...

Any aliens on exoplanet Proxima b likely wiped out last year - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 1 hours ago

Astronomers caught the nearest star beyond the sun, Proxima Centauri, unleashing a massive flare that raises serious doubts about life on its lone confirmed orbiting planet.

Mammoth flare may have WIPED OUT alien life on Proxima b

Daily Mail - 4 hours ago

The massive stellar flare (artist's impression) — an energetic explosion of radiation — was spotted by a team of astronomers led by Carnegie's Meredith MacGregor and Alycia Weinberger. ...

Massive flare in the Proxima Centauri system puts its habitability into question

ZME Science - 5 hours ago

Flares like this one are powerful enough to turn the planet into a hellscape.

Star Closest to Our Sun Has Massive Flares, Making Life Less Likely

Laboratory Equipment - 6 hours ago

NewsProxima Centauri is the star closest to our sun, a red dwarf that is a mere four light years away. An exoplanet circling may be in what scientists have called the “habitable zone,” a ...

Powerful flare from star Proxima Centauri detected with ALMA

Astrobiology Magazine - Mon 26 Feb 18

Space weather emitted by Proxima Centauri, the star closest to our sun, may make that system rather inhospitable to life after all.

Proxima Centauri Unleashes ‘Doomsday’ Flare

Astroengine - 19 hours ago

Proxima b just got roasted. Having a bad day? Well, spare a thought for any hypothetical aliens living on Proxima b. Proxima Centauri is a small, dim M dwarf—commonly known as a red dwarf—located ...

