Neutron star that defies all the rules discovered

Neutron star that defies all the rules discoveredCosmos Magazine - 17 hours ago
As astronomers probe the origins of ultra-luminous X-rays, questions mount and models are challenged. Andrew Masterson reports.
Beaming with the light of millions of sunsPhys.org - 17 hours ago
In the 1980s, researchers began discovering extremely bright sources of X-rays in the outer portions of galaxies, away from the supermassive black holes that dominate their centers. At first, ...
Twinkle, twinkle: Researchers find new clues about extremely bright neutron starsZME Science - 13 hours ago
These stars are bending the laws of physics.
Galactic mystery of ultraluminous sources of x-raysScienceDaily - 11 hours ago
An astronomy team is homing in on the nature of extreme objects known as ULXs.