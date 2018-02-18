Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Neutron star that defies all the rules discovered

Cosmos Magazine - 17 hours ago

As astronomers probe the origins of ultra-luminous X-rays, questions mount and models are challenged. Andrew Masterson reports.

Beaming with the light of millions of suns

Phys.org - 17 hours ago

In the 1980s, researchers began discovering extremely bright sources of X-rays in the outer portions of galaxies, away from the supermassive black holes that dominate their centers. At first, ...

Twinkle, twinkle: Researchers find new clues about extremely bright neutron stars

ZME Science - 13 hours ago

These stars are bending the laws of physics.

Galactic mystery of ultraluminous sources of x-rays

ScienceDaily - 11 hours ago

An astronomy team is homing in on the nature of extreme objects known as ULXs.

