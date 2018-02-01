Archaeologists find ancient necropolis in Egypt

Archaeologists find ancient necropolis in EgyptPhys.org - 23 hours ago
Egypt's Antiquities Ministry announced on Saturday the discovery of an ancient necropolis near the Nile Valley city of Minya, south of Cairo, the latest discovery in an area known to house ancient ...
Egypt uncovers ancient necropolis south of CairoReuters - Sat 24 Feb 18
MINYA, Egypt (Reuters) - Egyptian archaeologists have discovered an ancient necropolis containing 40 stone sarcophagi, about 1,000 small statues and a necklace charm bearing the hieroglyphic ...
Ancient cemetery with stone coffins discovered in EgyptThe Hindu - 10 hours ago
A necklace charm bearing the hieroglyphic inscription “happy new year" was also found