Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Archaeologists find ancient necropolis in Egypt

Phys.org - 23 hours ago

Egypt's Antiquities Ministry announced on Saturday the discovery of an ancient necropolis near the Nile Valley city of Minya, south of Cairo, the latest discovery in an area known to house ancient ...

Egypt uncovers ancient necropolis south of Cairo

Reuters - Sat 24 Feb 18

MINYA, Egypt (Reuters) - Egyptian archaeologists have discovered an ancient necropolis containing 40 stone sarcophagi, about 1,000 small statues and a necklace charm bearing the hieroglyphic ...

Ancient cemetery with stone coffins discovered in Egypt

The Hindu - 10 hours ago

A necklace charm bearing the hieroglyphic inscription “happy new year" was also found

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer