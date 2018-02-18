Neanderthals Were the Original Artists

Neanderthals Were the Original ArtistsDiscover Magazine - 10 hours ago
If you still think Neanderthals were dull-witted brutes, you simply aren’t woke. In 1856, laborers in a limestone quarry in Germany’s Neander Valley unearthed a skull cap that belonged ...
Cave art suggests Neandertals were ancient humans’ mental equalsScienceNews - 11 hours ago
Ancient humans’ close relatives also created rock art and shell ornaments, studies assert.
“Neanderthals and early modern humans were cognitively indistinguishable”Cosmos Magazine - 11 hours ago
Spanish evidence shows Neanderthals were painting and decorating at least 20,000 years before humans arrived. Andrew Masterson reports.
Neanderthals made the oldest cave art in the worldNewscientist - 11 hours ago
We weren’t the only ancient artists – the discovery of 66,700-year-old cave art show our Neanderthal cousins also liked to draw
Europe's first artists were NeandertalsScience Now - 11 hours ago
Neanderthals were capable of making artBBC News - 11 hours ago
Contrary to the traditional view of them as brutes, it turns out that Neanderthals enjoyed making art.
Neanderthals were artistic like modern humans, study indicatesPhys.org - 11 hours ago
Scientists have found the first major evidence that Neanderthals, rather than modern humans, created the world's oldest known cave paintings - suggesting they may have had an artistic sense ...Neanderthals were artistic like modern humans, ScienceDaily - 10 hours ago
Neanderthals were the first people to decorate their cavesDaily Mail - 7 hours ago
An international team of researchers found ancient cave art in Spanish caverns that pre-date the existence of Homo sapiens in Europe by at least 20,000 years.
Neanderthals were artists just like humans, and even understood symbolismZME Science - 7 hours ago
Neanderthals were thinkers and artists, just like humans, tantalizing new research suggests.
Frequently portrayed as brutish and uncultured, Neanderthals appear to be the artists behind paintings dating back to at least 64,800 years ago.Discovery News - 9 hours ago
Credit: P. SauraThe red and black paintings are primitive yet unmistakable: animals, human hands, linear signs, dots, and club shapes. The prehistoric images, created in the ...
Neanderthals were artists and thought symbolically, new studies argueArstechnica - 10 hours ago
Neanderthals created art and knew how to use symbols, new studies say.
Case closed: Oldest known cave art proves Neanderthals were just as sophisticated as humansL.A. Times - 10 hours ago
A red hand stencil. A series of lines that look like a ladder. A collection of red dots. These images, painted in ocher on cave walls in Spain, are the oldest-known examples of cave art ever ...
Primitive art: Neanderthals were Europe's first paintersReuters - 11 hours ago
LONDON (Reuters) - The world's oldest known cave paintings were made by Neanderthals, not modern humans, suggesting our extinct cousins were far from being uncultured brutes.
Ancient cave paintings turn out to be by Neanderthals, not humansThe Verge - 11 hours ago
A new discovery that Neanderthals were painting cave walls more than 64,000 years ago has anthropologists rethinking the history of art. Found deep in Spanish caves, the rock art ...
Neanderthals' lack of art skills led to their extinctionDaily Mail - Mon 19 Feb 18
Researchers at the University of California looked at drawings and engravings of animals made 28,000 to 32,000 years ago in the Chauvet-Pont-d'Arc Cave in southern France.
Science Says: European art scene began with NeanderthalsAP - 11 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) -- From the murky depths of Spanish caves comes a surprising insight: Neanderthals created art....