Cups runneth over: Beaker folk account for most of the British genome Cosmos Magazine - 11 hours ago Genetic analysis finds migration starting at 2500 BCE changed the ancient Britons almost completely. Paul Biegler reports.

Ancient Britons 'replaced' by newcomers BBC News - 11 hours ago Britain's Stone Age population was almost completely replaced some 4,500 years ago, a study shows.

Ancient DNA tells tales of humans' migrant history Phys.org - 11 hours ago Scientists once could reconstruct humanity's distant past only from the mute testimony of ancient settlements, bones, and artifacts. Ancient DNA tells tales of humans' migrant history, ScienceDaily - 11 hours ago



Prehistoric Europe much like a game of Civilization, according to ancient DNA Arstechnica - 11 hours ago The people who built Stonehenge were completely replaced by Central Europeans.