Cups runneth over: Beaker folk account for most of the British genome

Cups runneth over: Beaker folk account for most of the British genomeCosmos Magazine - 11 hours ago
Genetic analysis finds migration starting at 2500 BCE changed the ancient Britons almost completely. Paul Biegler reports.
Ancient Britons 'replaced' by newcomersBBC News - 11 hours ago
Britain's Stone Age population was almost completely replaced some 4,500 years ago, a study shows.
Ancient DNA tells tales of humans' migrant historyPhys.org - 11 hours ago
Scientists once could reconstruct humanity's distant past only from the mute testimony of ancient settlements, bones, and artifacts.Ancient DNA tells tales of humans' migrant history, ScienceDaily - 11 hours ago
Prehistoric Europe much like a game of Civilization, according to ancient DNAArstechnica - 11 hours ago
The people who built Stonehenge were completely replaced by Central Europeans.
Neolithic farmers were wiped out by ‘Beaker people’Daily Mail - 11 hours ago
The research is the largest study of ancient human DNA ever conducted, by an international team of 144 archaeologists and geneticists.