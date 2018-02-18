Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Study identifies traces of indigenous 'Taino' in present-day Caribbean populations

Phys.org - 8 hours ago

A thousand-year-old tooth has provided genetic evidence that the so-called "Taíno", the first indigenous Americans to feel the full impact of European colonisation after Columbus arrived in ...

Taino Native American DNA found in modern Puerto Ricans

Daily Mail - 6 hours ago

A 1,000-year-old tooth has provided genetic evidence that the first natives to meet Columbus in the New World have living descendants in the Caribbean.

Ancient DNA sheds light on what happened to the Taino, the native Caribbeans

Arstechnica - 7 hours ago

A new DNA study explores where the extinct Taino came from and where they went.

Traces of indigenous 'Taíno' in present-day Caribbean populations

ScienceDaily - 5 hours ago

A thousand-year-old tooth has provided the first clear genetic evidence that the Taíno -- the indigenous people whom Columbus first encountered on arriving in the New World -- still have living ...

Study identifies traces of indigenous 'Taíno' in present-day Caribbean populations, Eurekalert - 8 hours ago
Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer