Study identifies traces of indigenous 'Taino' in present-day Caribbean populations Phys.org - 8 hours ago A thousand-year-old tooth has provided genetic evidence that the so-called "Taíno", the first indigenous Americans to feel the full impact of European colonisation after Columbus arrived in ...

Taino Native American DNA found in modern Puerto Ricans Daily Mail - 6 hours ago A 1,000-year-old tooth has provided genetic evidence that the first natives to meet Columbus in the New World have living descendants in the Caribbean.

Ancient DNA sheds light on what happened to the Taino, the native Caribbeans Arstechnica - 7 hours ago A new DNA study explores where the extinct Taino came from and where they went.