Origins of land plants pushed back in time

Origins of land plants pushed back in timeBBC News - 9 hours ago
Plants appeared on land 100 million years earlier than previously thought, according to new research.
Land ho! Plants may have left the sea much earlier than we thoughtGizmag - 11 hours ago
Most of what we know about the deep history of life on Earth comes from fossils, and according to that record, plants migrated from the sea onto land about 420 million years ago. But ...
Plants colonized the Earth 100 million years earlier than previously thoughtPhys.org - 20 hours ago
For the first four billion years of Earth's history, our planet's continents would have been devoid of all life except microbes.Plants colonized the earth 100 million years earlier than previously thought, Eurekalert - 20 hours ago
Plants are given a new family treePhys.org - Fri 16 Feb 18
A new genealogy of plant evolution, led by researchers at the University of Bristol, shows that the first plants to conquer land were a complex species, challenging long-held assumptions about ...
Plants colonized the land 500 million years ago — much earlier than we thoughtZME Science - 5 hours ago
Plants might have moved on to the land 100 million years earlier than we thought.
New research pushes history of plants back 100m yearsDaily Mail - 16 hours ago
Scientists now believe the first plants adapted to terrestrial life appeared around 500 million years ago. For first four billion years of Earth's history, nothing would have lived on land ...
Land plants are older than scientists thoughtUPI - 55 minutes ago
New research suggests the first land plants began taking root 500 million years ago, 100 million years earlier than scientists thought.
Origin and history of plants revisedThe Hindu - 7 hours ago
Plants colonised Earth 100 million years earlier than thought
Plants colonized Earth 100 million years earlier than previously thoughtScienceDaily - 17 hours ago
A new study on the timescale of plant evolution has concluded that the first plants to colonize the Earth originated around 500 million years ago -- 100 million years earlier than previously ...