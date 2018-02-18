Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Origins of land plants pushed back in time

BBC News - 9 hours ago

Plants appeared on land 100 million years earlier than previously thought, according to new research.

Land ho! Plants may have left the sea much earlier than we thought

Gizmag - 11 hours ago

Most of what we know about the deep history of life on Earth comes from fossils, and according to that record, plants migrated from the sea onto land about 420 million years ago. But ...

Plants colonized the Earth 100 million years earlier than previously thought

Phys.org - 20 hours ago

For the first four billion years of Earth's history, our planet's continents would have been devoid of all life except microbes.

Plants colonized the earth 100 million years earlier than previously thought, Eurekalert - 20 hours ago

Plants are given a new family tree

Phys.org - Fri 16 Feb 18

A new genealogy of plant evolution, led by researchers at the University of Bristol, shows that the first plants to conquer land were a complex species, challenging long-held assumptions about ...

Plants colonized the land 500 million years ago — much earlier than we thought

ZME Science - 5 hours ago

Plants might have moved on to the land 100 million years earlier than we thought.

New research pushes history of plants back 100m years

Daily Mail - 16 hours ago

Scientists now believe the first plants adapted to terrestrial life appeared around 500 million years ago. For first four billion years of Earth's history, nothing would have lived on land ...

Land plants are older than scientists thought

UPI - 55 minutes ago

New research suggests the first land plants began taking root 500 million years ago, 100 million years earlier than scientists thought.

Origin and history of plants revised

The Hindu - 7 hours ago

Plants colonised Earth 100 million years earlier than thought

Plants colonized Earth 100 million years earlier than previously thought

ScienceDaily - 17 hours ago

A new study on the timescale of plant evolution has concluded that the first plants to colonize the Earth originated around 500 million years ago -- 100 million years earlier than previously ...

