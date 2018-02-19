Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Super Mario Bros. encyclopedia is coming to the US later this year

Techspot - 7 hours ago

Nintendo in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. in 2015 launched an encyclopedia covering nearly every major title in the franchise&rsquo;s storied history. The 256-page ...

Mario may finally be getting his own encyclopedia in English this October

The Verge - 8 hours ago

Mario may finally be getting his own English-language encyclopedia on October 23rd, a tome that tracks the three decades of his existence in Nintendo games, as spotted by Kotaku. The ...

Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia U.S. Release Date Confirmed

Ubergizmo - 11 hours ago

Nintendo pulled out all the stops to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. and while fans across the globe could take part in the festivities in one way or another, there was ...

'Super Mario Bros.' encyclopedia comes to the US October 23rd

Engadget - 12 hours ago

Nintendo did many things to mark the 30th anniversary of Super Mario Bros., but there&#039;s been one you couldn&#039;t usually get your hands on unless you lived in Japan: the Super ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer