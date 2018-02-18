Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Electronic skin animates heartbeat on the back of your hand

A flexible e-skin containing a few hundred micro LEDs can display your vital signs or messages from your doctor

A new ultrathin elastic display that fits snugly on the skin can show the moving waveform of an electrocardiogram recorded by a breathable, on-skin electrode sensor. Combined with a wireless ...

