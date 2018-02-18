Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¾ hour

'100,000 orangutans' killed in 16 years

BBC News - 9 hours ago

Borneo has lost a "shocking" number of its great apes, according to a new survey of the island.

People are slaughtering orangutans and wiping them out

Newscientist - 20 hours ago

The population of Bornean orangutans fell by almost half in just 16 years, and it was not a sad by-product of deforestation: many apes were killed deliberately

In 16 years, Borneo lost more than 100,000 orangutans

Phys.org - 21 hours ago

Over a 16-year period, about half of the orangutans living on the island of Borneo were lost as a result of changes in land cover. That's according to estimates reported in Current Biology on ...

In 16 years, Borneo lost more than 100,000 orangutans, ScienceDaily - 19 hours ago

Nearly 150,000 Bornean Orangutans Lost Since 1999, Cutting Population By Half

National Geographic - 12 hours ago

More than 40,000 more could be lost in the next 35 years.

Borneo has lost nearly 150,000 orangutans since 1999

ZME Science - 17 hours ago

They're resilient and they can make a recovery, if we just cut down on the palm oil.

Startling orangutan population decline recorded in Borneo

Reuters - 17 hours ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hunting by people and habitation destruction by oil palm, paper, logging and mining industries helped drive a startling drop of about 50 percent in the orangutan population ...

Borneo orangutans have plummeted by nearly 150,000

Daily Mail - 20 hours ago

Researchers from the Max Plank institute have found that nearly 150,000 orangutans from the island of Borneo have have disappeared in just 16 years (stock).

Borneo, ravaged by deforestation, loses nearly 150,000 orangutans in 16 years, study finds

Mongabay.com - 21 hours ago

JAKARTA — The world lost more than 100,000 orangutans from the island of Borneo in the past 16 years due to habitat loss and killing, and is on track to lose another 45,000 by 2050, according ...

Orangutan population under threat at Borneo Island

The Hindu - 7 hours ago

The island lost more than 100,000 orangutans from 1999 to 2015.

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer