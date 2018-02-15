Kepler scientists discover almost 100 new exoplanets

Kepler scientists discover almost 100 new exoplanetsPhys.org - 11 hours ago
Based on data from NASA's K2 mission, an international team of scientists has confirmed nearly 100 new exoplanets. This brings the total number of new exoplanets found with the K2 mission up ...
Get ready for some 'galactic context': Almost 100 new exoplanets discoveredUSA today - 8 hours ago
Nearly 100 new exoplanets — planets outside of our solar system — have been discovered, scientists announced Thursday.        
Nasa discover nearly a hundred new planetsDaily Mail - 9 hours ago
Researchers from the National Space Institute at the Technical University of Denmark have used Nasa's Kepler telescope to locate 95 new exoplanets around distant stars.
Kepler Space Telescope Discovers 95 More Alien PlanetsSPACE.com - 9 hours ago
The exoplanet discoveries by NASA's Kepler space telescope keep rolling in.
95 new exoplanets discovered during NASA's K2 missionUPI - 5 hours ago
Scientists have confirmed 95 additional exoplanets outside the solar system based on analysis of NASA's K2 mission data.
Scientists discover almost 100 new exoplanetsScienceDaily - 5 hours ago
Based on data from NASA's K2 mission an international team of scientists have just confirmed nearly 100 new exoplanets, planets located outside our solar system. This brings the total number ...