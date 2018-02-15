Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Kepler scientists discover almost 100 new exoplanets

Phys.org - 11 hours ago

Based on data from NASA's K2 mission, an international team of scientists has confirmed nearly 100 new exoplanets. This brings the total number of new exoplanets found with the K2 mission up ...

Get ready for some 'galactic context': Almost 100 new exoplanets discovered

USA today - 8 hours ago

Nearly 100 new exoplanets &mdash; planets outside of our solar system &mdash; have been discovered, scientists announced Thursday. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&nbsp;&#160;

Nasa discover nearly a hundred new planets

Daily Mail - 9 hours ago

Researchers from the National Space Institute at the Technical University of Denmark have used Nasa's Kepler telescope to locate 95 new exoplanets around distant stars.

Kepler Space Telescope Discovers 95 More Alien Planets

SPACE.com - 9 hours ago

The exoplanet discoveries by NASA's Kepler space telescope keep rolling in.

95 new exoplanets discovered during NASA's K2 mission

UPI - 5 hours ago

Scientists have confirmed 95 additional exoplanets outside the solar system based on analysis of NASA's K2 mission data.

Scientists discover almost 100 new exoplanets

ScienceDaily - 5 hours ago

Based on data from NASA's K2 mission an international team of scientists have just confirmed nearly 100 new exoplanets, planets located outside our solar system. This brings the total number ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer