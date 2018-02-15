Uber introduces UK safety measures amid licence battle Phys.org - 9 hours ago US ride-hailing app Uber on Friday announced new safety features for its service in Britain, as it appeals against the withdrawal of its licence in London.

Uber announces new safety after losing London license Daily Mail - 12 hours ago The firm has announced a series of new policies in the UK, including more proactively working with police when incidents are reported and introducing a 24-hour customer support phone line. ...

Uber introduces new safety features as it fights to retain London license Reuters Technology - 13 hours ago LONDON (Reuters) - Taxi service Uber [UBER.L], battling to retain its license to operate in the British capital, said on Friday it would introduce new safety features, including 24-hour telephone ...

Uber to set up 24-hour incident hotline for UK customers Guardian.co.uk - 13 hours ago Move will allow users of the taxi-hailing app to proactively report incidents to policeUber has announced it is to set up a 24-hour hotline for UK customers and proactively report incidents ...

Call for women-only Uber Pools for London BBC Technology - 14 hours ago TfL considers women-only Uber Pool option

Uber hopes to win back London with a 24/7 helpline Engadget - 14 hours ago When Transport for London (TfL) refused to renew Uber's operating license last September, issues with safety were among the primary reasons for the regulator's decision. Specifically, ...

Uber faces tougher rules in London (if its license is renewed) - CNET CNET - Thu 15 Feb 18 The city's transport regulator is overhauling laws for private hire vehicles to bring them in line with new technologies.

London sets out safety-first plan for regulating ride-sharing TechCrunch - Thu 15 Feb 18 After London sent ripple’s of shock through Silicon Valley last year, by denying Uber a renewal of its private hire vehicle license, the city’s transport regulator is doubling ...

London may force Uber to introduce women-only UberPools Engadget - Thu 15 Feb 18 Out of the blue, Transport for London (TfL) has issued a "policy statement" on ride-sharing services in the capital. Most of it isn't new &mdash; the bulk of the ...

Uber will now report crimes directly to London police Fastcompany Tech - 14 hours ago The move is yet another step Uber is taking in hopes of getting its operating license back in the U.K.’s capital. The company has announced it will now report serious crimes involving ...