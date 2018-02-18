Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Old-fashioned silicon might be the key to building ubiquitous quantum computers

MIT Technology Review - Wed 14 Feb 18

Silicon isn’t yet ideal for creating quantum machines. But the massive manufacturing ecosystem for silicon chips explains why researchers (and Intel) want to overcome its handicaps.

Quantum computers 'one step closer'

BBC News - Wed 14 Feb 18

Quantum computing has taken a step forward with the recent development of a silicon-based programmable quantum processor.

Silicon qubits plus light add up to new quantum computing capability

Phys.org - Wed 14 Feb 18

A silicon-based quantum computing device could be closer than ever due to a new experimental device that demonstrates the potential to use light as a messenger to connect quantum bits of information—known ...

Quantum computers go silicon

ScienceNews - Wed 14 Feb 18

Scientists performed the first quantum algorithms in silicon, and probed quantum bits with light.

Intel has just squeezed a ‘quantum computer’ on a silicon chip

Techradar - 12 hours ago

Firm has developed a ‘spin qubit’ chip based on traditional silicon, which could have massive ramifications for quantum computing.

Better together: Silicon qubits plus light add up to new quantum computing capability

ScienceDaily - Wed 14 Feb 18

In a significant step forward for quantum computing in silicon - the same material used in today's computers -- a team has successfully coupled a single electron's quantum information, or spin, ...

