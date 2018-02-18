Old-fashioned silicon might be the key to building ubiquitous quantum computers MIT Technology Review - Wed 14 Feb 18 Silicon isn’t yet ideal for creating quantum machines. But the massive manufacturing ecosystem for silicon chips explains why researchers (and Intel) want to overcome its handicaps.

Quantum computers 'one step closer' BBC News - Wed 14 Feb 18 Quantum computing has taken a step forward with the recent development of a silicon-based programmable quantum processor.

Silicon qubits plus light add up to new quantum computing capability Phys.org - Wed 14 Feb 18 A silicon-based quantum computing device could be closer than ever due to a new experimental device that demonstrates the potential to use light as a messenger to connect quantum bits of information—known ...

Quantum computers go silicon ScienceNews - Wed 14 Feb 18 Scientists performed the first quantum algorithms in silicon, and probed quantum bits with light.

Intel has just squeezed a ‘quantum computer’ on a silicon chip Techradar - 12 hours ago Firm has developed a ‘spin qubit’ chip based on traditional silicon, which could have massive ramifications for quantum computing.