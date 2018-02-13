Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Ants nurse wounded warriors back to health: study

Phys.org - 5 hours ago

African Matabele ants dress the wounds of comrades injured during hunting raids and nurse them back to health, according to an "astonishing" discovery reported Wednesday.

Ants care for wounded comrades by licking their wounds clean

Newscientist - 11 hours ago

If a Matabele ant loses a limb in a battle with termites, its nestmates will tend its injuries - a behaviour never before seen in any non-human animal

Following Battles, Ant Medics Treat Their Wounded Comrades

Discover Magazine - 12 hours ago

Ants that hunt termites can risk getting grievously injured in battle, but that doesn't mean its the end of the line. In a newly published study, scientists observed ant medics caring for their ...

On the Battlefield, Ants Treat Each Other's War Wounds

Livescience - 34 minutes ago

These ants care for one another.

Medical ants rescue and care for injured comrades

ZME Science - 2 hours ago

The behavior surprised biologists, showing just how complex ants really are.

Scientists in Germany show ants are selfless in battle

Daily Mail - 3 hours ago

Scientists in Germany watched African Matabele soldier ants go off to hunt termites. They found they risked their lives to carry an injured comrade to safety and spent minutes nursing their ...

'Paramedic' Ants Are the First to Rescue and Heal Their Wounded Comrades

National Geographic - 7 hours ago

Matabele ants nurse each other back to health after battle with a surprisingly high success rate, a new study finds.

These termite-hunting ants lick the severed legs of their friends to treat them

The Verge - 13 hours ago

Termite-hunting ants in sub-Saharan Africa treat each other’s wounds by licking them, according to new research. It might sound icky — but the treatment actually saves lives. The ...

African ants take care of its wounded warriors: study

The Hindu - 5 hours ago

This behaviour reduced the fatality rate from about 80 % to a mere 10 %.

