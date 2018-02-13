Ants nurse wounded warriors back to health: study

Ants nurse wounded warriors back to health: studyPhys.org - 5 hours ago
African Matabele ants dress the wounds of comrades injured during hunting raids and nurse them back to health, according to an "astonishing" discovery reported Wednesday.
Ants care for wounded comrades by licking their wounds cleanNewscientist - 11 hours ago
If a Matabele ant loses a limb in a battle with termites, its nestmates will tend its injuries - a behaviour never before seen in any non-human animal
Following Battles, Ant Medics Treat Their Wounded ComradesDiscover Magazine - 12 hours ago
Ants that hunt termites can risk getting grievously injured in battle, but that doesn't mean its the end of the line. In a newly published study, scientists observed ant medics caring for their ...
On the Battlefield, Ants Treat Each Other's War WoundsLivescience - 34 minutes ago
These ants care for one another.
Medical ants rescue and care for injured comradesZME Science - 2 hours ago
The behavior surprised biologists, showing just how complex ants really are.
Scientists in Germany show ants are selfless in battleDaily Mail - 3 hours ago
Scientists in Germany watched African Matabele soldier ants go off to hunt termites. They found they risked their lives to carry an injured comrade to safety and spent minutes nursing their ...
'Paramedic' Ants Are the First to Rescue and Heal Their Wounded ComradesNational Geographic - 7 hours ago
Matabele ants nurse each other back to health after battle with a surprisingly high success rate, a new study finds.
These termite-hunting ants lick the severed legs of their friends to treat themThe Verge - 13 hours ago
Termite-hunting ants in sub-Saharan Africa treat each other’s wounds by licking them, according to new research. It might sound icky — but the treatment actually saves lives. The ...
African ants take care of its wounded warriors: studyThe Hindu - 5 hours ago
This behaviour reduced the fatality rate from about 80 % to a mere 10 %.