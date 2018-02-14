Photographed: The Glow from a Single, Hovering Strontium Atom Discover Magazine - Wed 14 Feb 18 In the photo above, you’re looking at a single, positively charged strontium atom suspended by electric fields. It’s an atom, visible to the naked eye. Whoa, right? David Nadlinger, a ...

How a Student Took a Photo of a Single Atom National Geographic - 13 hours ago The award-winning long-exposure photograph captures a positively charged atom suspended in an ion trap.

