Transportable optical clock used to measure gravitation for the first time

Super-accurate atomic clock used in real world for first time Newscientist - Mon 12 Feb 18 Atomic clocks are the best timekeepers, but they usually must be kept in a lab to work. Now, they've been used to measure gravity's effect on time in the Alps

Scientists use mobile optical atomic clocks in the field for the first time (and this is a big deal) ZME Science - 9 hours ago These are the most precise clocks in the world, ticking every quadrillionth of a second.

Scientists take an atomic clock on the road and use it to measure the height of a mountain L.A. Times - 11 hours ago Most of us think of time as a way to measure things like the length of our days and the span of our lives. But if you had access to a pair of extremely high-precision clocks, you could use time ...

Optical clock makes moves on fresh insights into Earth The Engineer - 10 hours ago Gravity has been measured with a transportable optical clock for the first time, opening up the possibility of more accurately mapping Earth’s surface. PTB trailer containing the transportable ...