Phys.org - 11 hours ago

There's no sneaking by this spider. New research from the University of California Merced and the California Academy of Sciences shows that individuals from the spider family Selenopidae—commonly ...

Fastest spin on Earth? For animals that rely on legs, scientists say one spider takes gold, ScienceDaily - 9 hours ago

Fastest spin on Earth? For animals that rely on legs, scientists say one spider takes gold, Eurekalert - 10 hours ago