Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Fastest spin on Earth? For animals that rely on legs, scientists say one spider takes gold

Phys.org - 11 hours ago

There's no sneaking by this spider. New research from the University of California Merced and the California Academy of Sciences shows that individuals from the spider family Selenopidae—commonly ...

Fastest spin on Earth? For animals that rely on legs, scientists say one spider takes gold, ScienceDaily - 9 hours ago
Fastest spin on Earth? For animals that rely on legs, scientists say one spider takes gold, Eurekalert - 10 hours ago

Footage shows how flattie spiders turn to capture prey

Daily Mail - 10 hours ago

University of California Merced and California Academy of Sciences researchers used high-speed video cameras to show how flattie spiders whip around in one-eighth of a second to strike prey. ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer