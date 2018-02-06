'Beetlejuice'—it works for real beetles too Phys.org - 12 hours ago In Tim Burton's classic comedy "Beetlejuice", the toxic title character can escape from his inferno only if someone pronounces his name three times in a row.

Beetles escape alive after almost 2 hours in a toad’s stomach Newscientist - 19 hours ago Bombardier beetles sometimes get eaten by toads, but they can squirt hot, toxic jets of liquid from their backsides so the toads often vomit them right back up

Bombardier Beetles Refuse to Be Toad Snacks Discover Magazine - 20 hours ago Bombardier beetles are the Agent Ks of the insect world. You’ll recall, Men in Black’s Agent K (played by Tommy Lee Jones) exacts revenge after being swallowed by a giant cockroach alien ...

It’s a bad idea for a toad to swallow a bombardier beetle ScienceNews - 20 hours ago Toads are tough. But there are some insects even they shouldn’t swallow.

Watch beetles shoot hot chemicals from their butts to escape toad bellies Popular Science - 2 hours ago Animals Bombardier beetles avoid certain death by making toads puke. Bombardier beetles release a potent chemical to persuade the frogs that have eaten them to barf them back ...

Stomach burn: toads vomit bombardier beetles which trigger explosions in the gut ZME Science - 7 hours ago This amazing insect doesn't flinch at the thought of getting eaten. It pops!

Bombardier beetles force toads to vomit them out Daily Mail - 20 hours ago Forty-three per cent of beetles escaped from the digestive juices of the toad's stomach between 12 to 107 minutes, according to the study by researchers from Kobe University.

Most bugs wouldn’t survive being eaten by a toad, but these beetles get barfed to safety L.A. Times - 20 hours ago Bombardier beetles are known for their feisty response to predators. When confronted, the insects blast their adversary with a boiling-hot secretion of noxious chemicals. If they get swallowed ...

See the Amazing Way This Beetle Survives Being Eaten National Geographic - 20 hours ago Bombardier beetles launch hot chemicals from their rear ends to force a toad to vomit.