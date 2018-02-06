Game Of Thrones Creators Will Write, Produce New Star Wars Films Ubergizmo - 7 hours ago With Game of Thrones officially coming to an end in 2019, what will the show’s creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, be up to next? We know that there are talks about spin-offs, but whether ...

New Star Wars Films Coming From Game of Thrones Producers SPACE.com - 9 hours ago David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will create their own series of Star Wars films.

New Star Wars films coming from 'Game of Thrones' creators - CNET CNET - 11 hours ago From Winterfell to outer space: The producers of HBO's hit sword-and-sorcery series take on another challenge, this time in a galaxy far, far away.

Another Star Wars movie series is coming—from Game of Thrones‘ showrunners Arstechnica - 11 hours ago Will exist outside all original and Rian Johnson trilogies.

The showrunners behind ‘Game of Thrones’ have signed on to write some ‘Star Wars’ movies TechCrunch - 11 hours ago David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the writers who turned George R.R. Martin’s fantasy novels into a television phenomenon, will be writing and producing a new series of Star Wars films. ...

'Game of Thrones’ showrunners will write a new ‘Star Wars’ series Engadget - 11 hours ago If you were excited for Rian Johnson's upcoming trilogy of Star Wars films, there's even nerdier news incoming. Another film series in a galaxy far, far away has just been ...