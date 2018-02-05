Ancient spider with a tail found preserved in amber Gizmag - 1 hours ago Scientists have discovered a brand new species of spider, with a feature that's not normally seen in the creatures – a tail. If that's making your skin crawl, you can probably take ...

Meet Your New Nightmare: Ancient Spider With A Tail Preserved in Amber Discover Magazine - 13 hours ago There's a new kid in town — in Creepycrawly Town, to be exact. But there's much more to this leggy fella than nightmarishly good looks. A pair of papers out today detail how this 100-million-year-old ...

Ancient spiders, preserved in amber Cosmos Magazine - 15 hours ago Two 100 million-year-old fossils provide insight into arachnid evolution, Andrew Masterson reports.

'Extraordinary' fossil sheds light on origins of spiders BBC News - 15 hours ago A fossil preserved in amber for 100 million years is shaking up ideas about the evolution of spiders.

A 100-million-year-old flower Cosmos Magazine - 18 hours ago An ancient flower perfectly preserved in amber.

Spider-like arachnid with a tail sheds new light on origin of spiders ZME Science - 9 hours ago Spider meets scorpion.

Arachnophobes take heed: this ancient spider had a whip-like tail Reuters - 10 hours ago WASHINGTON (Reuters) - If you are not a fan of spiders, you may not like the creepy little arachnid scientists found entombed in chunks of amber from northern Myanmar. Unlike its spider cousins ...

It is possible to make spiders creepier, ancient fossils in amber show The Verge - 11 hours ago About 100 million years ago, when dinosaurs roamed the Earth, four, tiny spider-like creatures became trapped in amber. Today, scientists announced they belong to an entirely new ...

Four terrifying spiders found preserved in amber Daily Mail - 14 hours ago The finding, made by an international team including the University of Kansas, is the first time a tail, or telson, which can still be observed in scorpions has been found in a spider. ...

Exclusive: Dinosaur-Era Bird Found Trapped in Amber National Geographic - Fri 2 Feb 18 The 99-million-year-old animal is the most complete bird fossil yet known to science from the amber deposits of Myanmar.