Ancient spider with a tail found preserved in amber

Ancient spider with a tail found preserved in amberGizmag - 1 hours ago
Scientists have discovered a brand new species of spider, with a feature that's not normally seen in the creatures – a tail. If that's making your skin crawl, you can probably take ...
Meet Your New Nightmare: Ancient Spider With A Tail Preserved in AmberDiscover Magazine - 13 hours ago
There's a new kid in town — in Creepycrawly Town, to be exact. But there's much more to this leggy fella than nightmarishly good looks. A pair of papers out today detail how this 100-million-year-old ...
Ancient spiders, preserved in amberCosmos Magazine - 15 hours ago
Two 100 million-year-old fossils provide insight into arachnid evolution, Andrew Masterson reports.
'Extraordinary' fossil sheds light on origins of spidersBBC News - 15 hours ago
A fossil preserved in amber for 100 million years is shaking up ideas about the evolution of spiders.
Remarkable spider with a tail found preserved in amber after 100 million yearsPhys.org - 15 hours ago
An extraordinary new species of arachnid, resembling a spider with a tail, has been discovered in amber from Myanmar (formerly Burma), of mid-Cretaceous age, around 100 million years ago.Ancient arachnid: 100-million-year-old spider found trapped in amber, USA today - 10 hours ago
Remarkable spider with a tail found preserved in amber after 100 million years, Science Blog - 6 hours ago
A 100-million-year-old flowerCosmos Magazine - 18 hours ago
An ancient flower perfectly preserved in amber.
Spider-like arachnid with a tail sheds new light on origin of spidersZME Science - 9 hours ago
Spider meets scorpion.
Arachnophobes take heed: this ancient spider had a whip-like tailReuters - 10 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - If you are not a fan of spiders, you may not like the creepy little arachnid scientists found entombed in chunks of amber from northern Myanmar. Unlike its spider cousins ...
It is possible to make spiders creepier, ancient fossils in amber showThe Verge - 11 hours ago
About 100 million years ago, when dinosaurs roamed the Earth, four, tiny spider-like creatures became trapped in amber. Today, scientists announced they belong to an entirely new ...
Four terrifying spiders found preserved in amberDaily Mail - 14 hours ago
The finding, made by an international team including the University of Kansas, is the first time a tail, or telson, which can still be observed in scorpions has been found in a spider. ...
Exclusive: Dinosaur-Era Bird Found Trapped in AmberNational Geographic - Fri 2 Feb 18
The 99-million-year-old animal is the most complete bird fossil yet known to science from the amber deposits of Myanmar.
Ancient tailed spider trapped in amber offers insights into origin of spidersUPI - 10 hours ago
Scientists have discovered a new spider species, an arachnid with a tail, hiding in a piece of ancient amber.