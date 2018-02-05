Nasa's 'holy grail' solar system is the best place to find aliens, scientists find The Independent - 15 hours ago 'No one ever would have expected to find a system like this'

Some of TRAPPIST-1’s planets could have life-friendly atmospheres ScienceNews - 15 hours ago The seven planets orbiting TRAPPIST-1 are probably rocky and some may have life-friendly atmospheres, two new papers suggest.

Research reveals more about TRAPPIST-1 planets, and the possibility of life Phys.org - 15 hours ago A series of four studies have shed new light on the properties of the TRAPPIST-1 planetary system, currently our most optimal hope for evidence of biological life beyond the Solar system.

Distant Earth-like planets could harbor water — and maybe life USA today - 12 hours ago Several planets in the distant TRAPPIST solar system have temperatures that could sustain liquid water, thought to be a key for life to form.

Research reveals more about TRAPPIST-1 planets Daily Mail - 14 hours ago New studies of the TRAPPIST-1 planetary system found that all seven planets are considered temperate, meaning that under certain water could remain in liquid form.

New Clues to Compositions of TRAPPIST-1 Planets Astrobiology Magazine - 14 hours ago The seven Earth-size planets of TRAPPIST-1 are all mostly made of rock, with some having the potential to hold more water than Earth, according to a new study. New Clues to Compositions of TRAPPIST-1 Planets, SpaceDaily - 24 minutes ago



TRAPPIST-1 Planets Probably Rich in Water SpaceDaily - 24 minutes ago Garching, Germany (SPX) Feb 06, 2018 A new study has found that the seven planets orbiting the nearby ultra-cool dwarf star TRAPPIST-1 are all made mostly of rock, and some could potentially ... TRAPPIST-1 planets probably rich in water, ScienceDaily - 11 hours ago

TRAPPIST-1 planets probably rich in water, Eurekalert - 15 hours ago



What the TRAPPIST-1 Planets Could Look Like SpaceDaily - 24 minutes ago Bern, Switzerland (SPX) Feb 06, 2018 Researchers at the University of Bern are providing the most precise calculations so far of the masses of the seven planets around the star TRAPPIST-1. ...

Hubble Delivers First Insight Into Atmospheres Of Potentially Habitable Planets Orbiting Trappist-1 SpaceDaily - 24 minutes ago Garching, Germany (SPX) Feb 06, 2018 An international team of astronomers has used the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope to look for atmospheres around four Earth-sized planets orbiting within ...

Atmospheres of exoplanets in TRAPPIST-1 habitable zone probed ScienceDaily - 11 hours ago Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have conducted the first spectroscopic survey of the Earth-sized planets within the habitable zone around the nearby star TRAPPIST-1. Hubble reveals ... Hubble Probes Atmospheres of Exoplanets in TRAPPIST-1 Habitable Zone, Newswise - 15 hours ago



TRAPPIST-1: Findings show exoplanets made of rock and water Eurekalert - 13 hours ago In 2016, a team of researchers led by EU-funded astronomer Michael Gillon at the University of Liege, Belgium, discovered three temperate Earth-sized planets orbiting TRAPPIST-1, an ultra-cool ...