Egypt Says 4,400-Year-Old Tomb Discovered Outside CairoTIME - 9 hours ago
Authorities hope the discovery will help revive Egypt's tourism sectorEgypt says 4,400-year-old tomb discovered outside Cairo, Phys.org - 11 hours ago
Egypt says 4,400-year-old tomb discovered outside Cairo, AP - 19 hours ago
See Inside the Tomb of a High-Powered Egyptian WomanNational Geographic - 9 hours ago
A 4,000-year-old tomb with unusual monkey scenes is discovered on the outskirts of Cairo.
In Photos: Tomb of Royal Woman Found in Ancient EgyptLivescience - 16 hours ago
Archaeologists have discovered the ancient Egyptian tomb of a royal woman named Hetpet on the Giza Plateau.
4,300-Year-Old Tomb of Royal Female Official Found in EgyptLivescience - 16 hours ago
The tomb and several tomb paintings were discovered in a cemetery on the Giza Plateau.
Egypt says 4,400-year-old tomb discovered near CairoFOXNews - 17 hours ago
Egyptian archaeologists are hailing the discovery of a 4,400-year-old tomb near the pyramids near Cairo.