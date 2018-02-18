Bones clue to 'lost' Viking army which made England BBC News - 14 hours ago New analysis suggests part of a nation-changing army of Vikings was buried in a town churchyard.

This Mass Grave May Belong to 'Great Viking Army' National Geographic - 6 hours ago Bones are yielding new clues about the massive, mysterious Viking forces that invaded England.

The greatest Viking invasion of Britain never left — it got buried there, new research finds ZME Science - 11 hours ago The site was first found in the 70's, but couldn't be accurately dated until now.