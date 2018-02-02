Laser technology reveals secrets of ancient Maya civilization Phys.org - 16 hours ago The steamy jungles of northern Guatemala don't reveal secrets easily. For centuries, the overgrown landscape has protected most of the remains of the Maya who once tamed it—yielding slowly ...

Experts discover hidden ancient Maya structures in Guatemala Phys.org - 21 hours ago Experts using an aerial high-tech laser scanner have discovered thousands of ancient Maya structures hidden under the thick jungle of northern Guatemala, officials said Thursday.

Thousands of Mayan pyramids and palaces found in Guatemala Daily Mail - 11 hours ago Researchers used laser technology to look beneath the forest canopy in northern Peten. The lasers revealed the 'breathtaking' remains of a sprawling pre-Columbian 'megalopolis'.

Sprawling Mayan network discovered under Guatemala jungle BBC Technology - 16 hours ago Latest technology reveals a network of more than 60,000 structures under Guatemala's jungle.

Exclusive: Laser Scans Reveal Maya "Megalopolis" Below Guatemalan Jungle National Geographic - Thu 1 Feb 18 A vast, interconnected network of ancient cities was home to millions more people than previously thought.

Fortresses, farmlands of the Maya emerge from massive LiDAR survey Ars Technica - Thu 1 Feb 18 Huge sprawl of the civilization emerges from beneath the foliage.

In Photos: Hidden Maya Civilization Livescience - Thu 1 Feb 18 Archaeologists have found thousands of mysterious Maya structures using lidar. The structures indicate a sort of Maya urban sprawl.

Thousands of Mysterious Maya Structures Discovered in Guatemala Livescience - Thu 1 Feb 18 A new survey of the Maya lowlands reveals a sprawling ancient population.

Mystery as 2,400-year-old human remains found in Mexico Daily Mail - Tue 30 Jan 18 The discovery took place in the Tlalpan borough near Mexico City by experts from the National Institute of Anthropology and History.

Lasers reveal ancient Mayan civilization hiding beneath Guatemalan canopy UPI - 12 hours ago A series of LiDAR surveys has revealed some 60,000 ancient Mayan structures hiding under the jungle canopy in Guatemala.

Mapping the Maya: Laser Technology Reveals Secrets of Ancient Civilization Laboratory Equipment - 15 hours ago NewsThe steamy jungles of northern Guatemala don’t reveal secrets easily. For centuries, the overgrown landscape has protected most of the remains of the Maya who once tamed it.Contributed ...