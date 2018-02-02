Laser technology reveals secrets of ancient Maya civilization

Laser technology reveals secrets of ancient Maya civilizationPhys.org - 16 hours ago
The steamy jungles of northern Guatemala don't reveal secrets easily. For centuries, the overgrown landscape has protected most of the remains of the Maya who once tamed it—yielding slowly ...
Exclusive: Laser Scans Reveal Maya "Megalopolis" Below Guatemalan JungleNational Geographic - Thu 1 Feb 18
A vast, interconnected network of ancient cities was home to millions more people than previously thought.
Mystery as 2,400-year-old human remains found in MexicoDaily Mail - Tue 30 Jan 18
The discovery took place in the Tlalpan borough near Mexico City by experts from the National Institute of Anthropology and History.
Mapping the Maya: Ithaca College Professor Featured in National Geographic DocumentaryNewswise - 7 hours ago
Technology that allows for digital deforestation has uncovered thousands of new Maya structures previously undetected beneath smothering vegetation. Ithaca College anthropologist Thomas Garrison ...