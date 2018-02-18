Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Galaxy motions cause trouble for cosmology

Science Now - 22 minutes ago

Satellite galaxies of Centaurus A defy dark-matter model

Physics World - 5 hours ago

Latest observation concurs with previous studies of the Milky Way and Andromeda

Dancing galaxies may shake up our ideas of galaxy formation

Newscientist - 9 hours ago

We thought satellite galaxies were usually in random orbits around larger ones, but a handful in coordinated orbits may force us to rethink galaxy formation

Galaxy rotations raise doubts on dark matter

Cosmos Magazine - 10 hours ago

Satellite galaxies orbit in a single plane, contrary to standard model predictions. Richard A Lovett reports.

Distant galaxy group contradicts common cosmological models, simulations

Phys.org - 10 hours ago

An international team of astronomers has determined that Centaurus A, a massive elliptical galaxy 13 million light-years from Earth, is accompanied by a number of dwarf satellite galaxies orbiting ...

Distant galaxy group contradicts common cosmological models, simulations, ScienceDaily - 8 hours ago
Distant Galaxy Group Contradicts Common Cosmological Models, Simulations, Newswise - 8 hours ago

Synopsis: A Way to Cool Dark Matter

APS Physics - 12 hours ago

A new model introduces a charge for dark matter, which would allow it to radiate energy and form compact objects such as dark stars or dark galaxies.  [Physics] Published Thu Feb 01, 2018

Clumps of dark matter could be lurking undetected in our galaxy

ScienceNews - Fri 26 Jan 18

Dark matter, assumed to form featureless blobs, might clump together into smaller objects.

It turns out our galaxy isn’t as special as we thought

Popular Science - 5 hours ago

Space It's just plane confusing. Powerful, influential figures exert a irresistible pull, gathering an entourage around them.

Galaxies that move together have cosmologists stumped about dark matter

L.A. Times - 7 hours ago

Astronomers have discovered that the smaller satellite galaxies around Centaurus A are engaged in a coordinated dance that seems out of sync with our understanding of the large-scale structure ...

Satellite galaxies are assumed to be widely distributed around their host and move in random directions. But that’s not what astronomers found when they observed Centaurus A.

Discovery News - 8 hours ago

Credit: Christian Wolf and SkyMapper Team/Australian National UniversityDwarf galaxies aren’t behaving the way that astronomers have predicted, and a new study describes a ...

Dwarf satellites orbit galaxy in bizarre 'ordered fashion'

Daily Mail - 9 hours ago

Experts led by the University of California, Irvine, have found a synchronised cluster of galaxies that uproots fundamental models of the universe.

New observations of galaxies challenge the standard cosmological model

Ars Technica - 10 hours ago

New observations of satellite galaxies don't seem to fit our models.

Centaurus A’s satellites rotate together

Astronomy.com - 10 hours ago

New observations confirm what astronomers have seen elsewhere &hellip; and challenge current dark matter models.

