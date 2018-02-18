Galaxy motions cause trouble for cosmology

Galaxy motions cause trouble for cosmologyScience Now - 22 minutes ago
Latest observation concurs with previous studies of the Milky Way and Andromeda
We thought satellite galaxies were usually in random orbits around larger ones, but a handful in coordinated orbits may force us to rethink galaxy formation
Satellite galaxies orbit in a single plane, contrary to standard model predictions. Richard A Lovett reports.
An international team of astronomers has determined that Centaurus A, a massive elliptical galaxy 13 million light-years from Earth, is accompanied by a number of dwarf satellite galaxies orbiting in a coordinated fashion.
A new model introduces a charge for dark matter, which would allow it to radiate energy and form compact objects such as dark stars or dark galaxies. [Physics] Published Thu Feb 01, 2018
Clumps of dark matter could be lurking undetected in our galaxyScienceNews - Fri 26 Jan 18
Dark matter, assumed to form featureless blobs, might clump together into smaller objects.
Space It's just plane confusing. Powerful, influential figures exert a irresistible pull, gathering an entourage around them.
Astronomers have discovered that the smaller satellite galaxies around Centaurus A are engaged in a coordinated dance that seems out of sync with our understanding of the large-scale structure ...
Credit: Christian Wolf and SkyMapper Team/Australian National UniversityDwarf galaxies aren’t behaving the way that astronomers have predicted, and a new study describes a ...
Experts led by the University of California, Irvine, have found a synchronised cluster of galaxies that uproots fundamental models of the universe.
New observations of satellite galaxies don't seem to fit our models.
New observations confirm what astronomers have seen elsewhere … and challenge current dark matter models.