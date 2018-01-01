Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Someone made advanced stone tools in India 172,000 years ago

Newscientist - 10 hours ago

A cache of stone tools found in south India reveals that the hominins living there over 170,000 years ago already had advanced tool-making skills  

Stone tools in India suggest earlier human exit from Africa

Phys.org - 10 hours ago

Just a week after scientists reported evidence that our species left Africa earlier than we thought, another discovery is suggesting the date might be pushed back further.

Unknown hominins brought Middle Stone Age tech to India much earlier than expected

Cosmos Magazine - 10 hours ago

Absence of fossil evidence means the makers of 385,000 year-old tools remain mysterious. Andrew Masterson reports.

Sharp stones found in India signal surprisingly early toolmaking advances

ScienceNews - 10 hours ago

Toolmaking revolution reached what’s now India before Homo sapiens did, a new study suggests.

Humans may have left Africa earlier than thought

Daily Mail - 3 hours ago

Researchers from Germany and India found stone tools from India fashioned a lot earlier than scientists generally think Homo sapiens left India, a new study reveals.

New discoveries raise critical questions for “out of Africa” hypothesis

Ars Technica - 6 hours ago

385,000-year-old evidence for much earlier meetings between African and Indian hominins.

Discovery of ancient stone tools rewrites the history of technology in India

The Verge - 10 hours ago

A new discovery of stone tools from about 385,000 years ago has anthropologists rethinking the history of technology. The stone tools, found at a site in southern India, were sophisticated ...

Stone tools offer insights into history of human evolution

The Hindu - 10 hours ago

Researchers suggest that hominins in India may have developed a Middle Palaeolithic culture phase around 3,85,000 years ago.

