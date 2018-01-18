The Oldest Human Fossil Outside of Africa Has Been Found TIME - 2 hours ago Indicating humans left Africa earlier than previously thought

Oldest Human Fossil Outside Africa Discovered National Geographic - 5 hours ago Part of an upper jaw found in Israel reveals that our species began making forays out of Africa more than 50,000 years earlier than thought.

Oldest human remains outside Africa found in Israeli cave Reuters Science - 5 hours ago WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A partial jawbone bearing seven teeth unearthed in a cave in Israel represents what scientists are calling the oldest-known Homo sapiens remains outside Africa, showing ...

