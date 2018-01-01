3D ‘holograms’ made with lasers by moving one particle at a time

3D ‘holograms’ made with lasers by moving one particle at a timeNewscientist - 3 hours ago
By moving a single particle with an invisible laser beam, we can create three-dimensional images like the holograms in sci-fi movies that float in thin air
Lasers trace a new way to create hovering hologram-like imagesScienceNews - 4 hours ago
Hovering 3-D images pave the way for futuristic displays that could be used for education or entertainment.
Better than holograms: A new 3-D projection into thin airPhys.org - 5 hours ago
One of the enduring sci-fi moments of the big screen—R2-D2 beaming a 3-D image of Princess Leia into thin air in "Star Wars"—is closer to reality thanks to the smallest of screens: dust-like ...
Tech triumph produces 3D hologramsCosmos Magazine - 6 hours ago
US proof-of-concept promises to make Star Wars comms a standard of home entertainment. Lauren Fuge reports.
Better than holograms: A new 3-D projection into thin airDaily Mail - 1 hours ago
Scientists have figured out how to manipulate nearly unseen specks in the air and use them to create 3-D images that are more realistic and clearer than holograms, according to a new study. ...
Engineers at Brigham Young University have produced 3D images entirely out of light.Discovery News - 5 hours ago
Credit: Dan Smalley Lab, Brigham Young UniversityFor more than 40 years now, researchers and optical technicians have been trying to create a so-called “Princess Leia hologram” ...
'Floating 3D printing' brings sci-fi-style projections closerGuardian.co.uk - 6 hours ago
‘Optical trap display’ projects graphics into the air, where they are visible from all angles We still don’t have flying cars, brain-computer interfaces, or an artificial intelligence ...
Better than a hologram: Research produces 3-D images floating in 'thin air'Eurekalert - 4 hours ago
In the original Star Wars film, R2D2 projects an image of Princess Leia in distress. The iconic scene includes the line still famous 40 years later: 'Help me Obi Wan Kenobi, you're my only hope.'BYU ...