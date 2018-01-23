Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Vulnerabilities let people see your Tinder swipes and photos - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 2 hours ago

Think twice about using Tinder on public Wi-Fi. A security firm says the dating app uses insecure encryption that could let hackers snoop on your activity.

Hackers can see your Tinder photos and figure out your matches

The Verge - 3 hours ago

Tinder isn’t using encryption to keep your photos safe from strangers who are sharing the same coffee shop Wi-Fi as you, security researchers found in a report today. Researchers ...

Tinder flaws could expose your swipes to prying eyes

Engadget - 6 hours ago

Today, the security firm Checkmarx released troubling information about two vulnerabilities within Tinder, the popular dating app. The issues are present in both the iOS and Android ...

Tinder's Lack of Encryption Lets Strangers Spy on Your Swipes

Wired Security - 8 hours ago

Thanks to Tinder's patchwork use of HTTPS, researchers found they could reconstruct someone's entire experience in the app.

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer