Vulnerabilities let people see your Tinder swipes and photos - CNET

Vulnerabilities let people see your Tinder swipes and photos - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 2 hours ago
Think twice about using Tinder on public Wi-Fi. A security firm says the dating app uses insecure encryption that could let hackers snoop on your activity.
Hackers can see your Tinder photos and figure out your matchesThe Verge - 3 hours ago
Tinder isn’t using encryption to keep your photos safe from strangers who are sharing the same coffee shop Wi-Fi as you, security researchers found in a report today. Researchers ...
Tinder flaws could expose your swipes to prying eyesEngadget - 6 hours ago
Today, the security firm Checkmarx released troubling information about two vulnerabilities within Tinder, the popular dating app. The issues are present in both the iOS and Android ...
Tinder's Lack of Encryption Lets Strangers Spy on Your SwipesWired Security - 8 hours ago
Thanks to Tinder's patchwork use of HTTPS, researchers found they could reconstruct someone's entire experience in the app.