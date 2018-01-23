Vulnerabilities let people see your Tinder swipes and photos - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - 2 hours ago Think twice about using Tinder on public Wi-Fi. A security firm says the dating app uses insecure encryption that could let hackers snoop on your activity.

Hackers can see your Tinder photos and figure out your matches The Verge - 3 hours ago Tinder isn’t using encryption to keep your photos safe from strangers who are sharing the same coffee shop Wi-Fi as you, security researchers found in a report today. Researchers ...

Tinder flaws could expose your swipes to prying eyes Engadget - 6 hours ago Today, the security firm Checkmarx released troubling information about two vulnerabilities within Tinder, the popular dating app. The issues are present in both the iOS and Android ...