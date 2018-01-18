Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Electronic Skin Puts the World in the Palm of Your Hand

Discover Magazine - 12 hours ago

Someday, physically touching our electronic devices will be as archaic as standing up from the recliner to change the channel. Voice recognition systems and home assistants can turn on lights, ...

E-Skin Lets You Manipulate Objects in Real and Virtual Worlds

IEEE Spectrum - 13 hours ago

Researchers integrate magnetoelectronic sensors into electronic skin that tracks motion

This electronic skin lets you manipulate objects without touching them

The Verge - 12 hours ago

A newly developed electronic skin lets the wearer manipulate virtual objects without touching them — like typing on a keypad, or adjusting a dimmer just by moving your wrist. Standard ...

Virtual reality goes magnetic

ScienceDaily - 8 hours ago

The success of Pokémon GO made many people familiar with the concept of 'augmented reality': computer-generated perception blends into the real and virtual worlds. So far, these apps largely ...

Virtual reality goes magnetic, Eurekalert - 13 hours ago
