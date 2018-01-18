Electronic Skin Puts the World in the Palm of Your Hand Discover Magazine - 12 hours ago Someday, physically touching our electronic devices will be as archaic as standing up from the recliner to change the channel. Voice recognition systems and home assistants can turn on lights, ...

E-Skin Lets You Manipulate Objects in Real and Virtual Worlds IEEE Spectrum - 13 hours ago Researchers integrate magnetoelectronic sensors into electronic skin that tracks motion

This electronic skin lets you manipulate objects without touching them The Verge - 12 hours ago A newly developed electronic skin lets the wearer manipulate virtual objects without touching them — like typing on a keypad, or adjusting a dimmer just by moving your wrist. Standard ...