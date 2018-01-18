Fast computer control for molecular machines

Fast computer control for molecular machinesPhys.org - Fri 19 Jan 18
Scientists at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have developed a novel electric propulsion technology for nanorobots. It allows molecular machines to move a hundred thousand times faster ...
Things aren’t going well down at the ol’ nano-factory. They’re having trouble getting all those tiny workers to synchronize and move quickly together. But leave it to ...
