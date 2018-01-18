Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Fast computer control for molecular machines

Phys.org - Fri 19 Jan 18

Scientists at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have developed a novel electric propulsion technology for nanorobots. It allows molecular machines to move a hundred thousand times faster ...

Piecework at the nano assembly line

ScienceDaily - Fri 19 Jan 18

Scientists have developed a novel electric propulsion technology for nanorobots. It allows molecular machines to move a hundred thousand times faster than with the biochemical processes used ...

