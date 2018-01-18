Australia lifesaving drone makes first rescue

Australia lifesaving drone makes first rescuePhys.org - 10 hours ago
A pair of Australian swimmers on Thursday became the first people to be rescued in the ocean by a drone when the aerial lifesaver dropped a safety device to distressed teens caught in rough ...
Drone Rescues Swimmers While Lifeguards Were Still Training To Use ItUbergizmo - 3 hours ago
The lifesaving potential of drones has been highlighted time and time again. Several drones have been created for rescue services so that they can be used in emergency situations to get help ...
Little Ripper lifeguard drone rescues stranded swimmers in AustraliaTechspot - 4 hours ago
It seems factory jobs aren't the only ones robots plan to take over. In Australia, a UAV drone -- dubbed "Little Ripper" -- rescued two stranded swimmers off Lennox Head's ...
Lifeguard drone completes world-first ocean rescueEngadget - 5 hours ago
Australia's 'Little Ripper' drone has saved a pair of swimmers caught in rough seas in what's thought to be a world-first rescue operation. Lifeguards were busy ...
Drone comes to the rescue of two swimmers in AustraliaTechCrunch - 5 hours ago
One day, they may yet turn against us, but for now, they’re still our allies: A drone rescued two teenage swimmers in distress off the course of New South Wales in Australia, according ...
A drone has rescued two people from rough seas off the coast of AustraliaThe Verge - 6 hours ago
Lifeguards testing out new drone technology in Australia have saved two people stranded off the coast of New South Wales state, as spotted by Quartz. The drone footage shows a birds-eye ...
Drone rescue: Boys saved from rip off Lennox HeadDaily Mail - 11 hours ago
The boys were spotted in distress in rough seas off Lennox Head in northern New South Wales on Thursday morning. They were saved by a drone in the world's first rescue of its kind. ...