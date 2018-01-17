Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Archaeologists in Mexico claim world's longest flooded cave

Phys.org - 11 hours ago

Archaeologists and divers on Mexico's Yucatan peninsula announced Wednesday that they found a passage connecting two underwater caves, creating what they say is the world's longest continuous ...

Archaeologists in Mexico claim world's longest flooded cave, AP - 19 hours ago

Archaeologists in Mexico Claim to Have Discovered the World’s Longest Underwater Cave

TIME - 18 hours ago

The discovery has revealed a combined cave about 216 miles long

This Otherworldly Maze Is Now the World's Longest Underwater Cave

Livescience - 9 minutes ago

A labyrinth of underwater passageways lined with chandelier-like rocky features and lit by sparse sunrays is the world's largest flooded cave system.

World's Largest Underwater Cave Discovered

National Geographic - 7 hours ago

Joining two previously known underwater caves, the newly discovered system is 215 miles long.

Largest known underwater cave on Earth discovered in Mexico; holds clues to Mayan civilization

FOXNews - 22 hours ago

A team of experts in Mexico has discovered two linked underwater caverns that are more than 4,000 years old and form the largest known such cave on earth.

Longest underwater cave in the world found in Mexico

ZME Science - Wed 17 Jan 18

Researchers also discovered gorgeous cenotes that may be connected with Maya religious beliefes.

World's longest underwater cave discovered in Mexico 

Daily Mail - Wed 17 Jan 18

A group of divers dedicated to the study of subterranean waters discovered that two caves off the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico they previously thought were separate are actually connected. ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer