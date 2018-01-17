Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Google’s Self-Training AI Turns Coders Into Machine-Learning Masters

MIT Technology Review - 17 hours ago

Automating the training of machine learning systems could make AI much more accessible.

Google’s AutoML Tool Lets You Train AI Without Having To Code

Ubergizmo - 4 hours ago

You would think that training AI will require users to have some kind of coding/programming knowledge, and for the most part that would be true. However in a bid to make AI more accessible ...

Google's Cloud AutoML Vision tool simplifies AI training with a drag-and-drop interface

Techspot - 11 hours ago

For better or worse, artificial intelligence could play a major role in the future of the human race. One thing&#39;s certain, though - with so few individuals skilled enough to train it effectively, ...

Google’s AutoML Creates Machine Learning Models Without Programming Experience

Extremetech - 11 hours ago

The gist of Cloud AutoML is that almost anyone can bring a catalog of images, import tags for the images, and create a functional machine learning model based on that. The post Google&#8217;s ...

Google tool lets you train AI without writing code

Engadget - 15 hours ago

In many ways, the biggest challenge in widening the adoption of AI isn&#039;t making it better -- it&#039;s making the tech accessible to more companies. You typically need at least ...

Google’s AutoML lets you train custom machine learning models without having to code

TechCrunch - 17 hours ago

&nbsp;Google today announced the alpha launch of AutoML Vision, a new service that helps developers &#8212; including those with no machine learning (ML) expertise &#8212; build custom image ...

Google expands its artificial intelligence services to non-experts

Fastcompany Tech - 15 hours ago

Google&#x2019;s evolution from consumer service to enterprise tech provider continues today with an expansion of its artificial intelligence services, called Cloud AutoML. The company is moving ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer