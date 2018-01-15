Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Meet Caihong Juji: The Shimmering Show-Off Feathered Dinosaur

Discover Magazine - 7 hours ago

Ooh, shiny! The newest dinosaur on the paleoscene is more than a little eye-catching: Researchers believe the duck-sized Caihong juji was rocking iridescent feathers on its head, wings and tail. ...

New 'Rainbow' Dinosaur May Have Sparkled Like a Hummingbird

National Geographic - 1 hours ago

The duck-size animal found in China had iridescent plumage all over its head and chest.

Little 'Rainbow' Dinosaur Discovered by Farmer in China

Livescience - 2 hours ago

This is the oldest iridescent dinosaur on record.

Photos: This Dinosaur's Feathers Shimmered with Iridescence

Livescience - 2 hours ago

During the Jurassic period, about 161 million years ago, a duck-size dinosaur dazzled its fellow paleo-beasts with its rainbow-colored, iridescent feathers.

161 million year old rainbow dinosaur discovered in China

Daily Mail - 3 hours ago

An international team of researchers, led by Dr Dongyu Hu of the Shenyang Normal University, found the immaculate fossil in the Hebei region of China.

Chinese 'rainbow dinosaur' had iridescent feathers like hummingbirds

Reuters - 7 hours ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There's not a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. There's an iridescent dinosaur.

