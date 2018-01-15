Meet Caihong Juji: The Shimmering Show-Off Feathered Dinosaur

Meet Caihong Juji: The Shimmering Show-Off Feathered DinosaurDiscover Magazine - 7 hours ago
Ooh, shiny! The newest dinosaur on the paleoscene is more than a little eye-catching: Researchers believe the duck-sized Caihong juji was rocking iridescent feathers on its head, wings and tail. ...
The duck-size animal found in China had iridescent plumage all over its head and chest.
This is the oldest iridescent dinosaur on record.
During the Jurassic period, about 161 million years ago, a duck-size dinosaur dazzled its fellow paleo-beasts with its rainbow-colored, iridescent feathers.
An international team of researchers, led by Dr Dongyu Hu of the Shenyang Normal University, found the immaculate fossil in the Hebei region of China.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There's not a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. There's an iridescent dinosaur.