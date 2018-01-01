Surfers may be swallowing bacteria and spreading it to others

Surfers may be swallowing bacteria and spreading it to othersNewscientist - 7 hours ago
Surfers seem to swallow more antibiotic resistant bacteria from polluted water than swimmers. They may also be spreading it to vulnerable people they know
Regular surfers and bodyboarders are three times more likely to have antibiotic resistant E. coli in their guts than non-surfers, new research has revealed.