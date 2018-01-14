Ford Ranger: A generational retrospective ahead of the new 2019 model - Roadshow CNET - 2 hours ago A look back at the US story of Ford’s small pickup before it returns in 2019.

Ford Ranger Makes Triumphant Return With 2.3 EcoBoost Engine From Focus RS And Mustang HotHardware - 13 hours ago It doesn't take a rocket scientist to understand that trucks are a big business here in the United States. The Ford F-Series has been the best-selling vehicle in the country for the past 30 ...