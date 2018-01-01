Finnish firm detects new Intel security flaw Phys.org - Fri 12 Jan 18 A new security flaw has been found in Intel hardware which could enable hackers to access corporate laptops remotely, Finnish cybersecurity specialist F-Secure said on Friday.

Researcher Exploits Intel Remote Management Security In 30 Seconds But It’s Not What You Think HotHardware - 13 hours ago The big news in security (or lack thereof) recently has been the Meltdown and Spectre issues that have plagued Intel, AMD, and Apple. Those aren’t the only security issues that computer users ...

Researchers Found Another Major Security Flaw in Intel CPUs Extremetech - Fri 12 Jan 18 Security researchers have found another flaw in Intel CPUs -- this time related to Intel Active Management Technology. Once again, this flaw can be leveraged to take complete control of a system, ...

Intel AMT security hole lets hackers take control of corporate laptops Techspot - Fri 12 Jan 18 Intel is off to a rough start in 2018 with yet another security issue found impacting their products. Coming fast on the heels of Spectre and Meltdown is a security vulnerability in Intel’s ...