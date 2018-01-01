Finnish firm detects new Intel security flaw

Finnish firm detects new Intel security flawPhys.org - Fri 12 Jan 18
A new security flaw has been found in Intel hardware which could enable hackers to access corporate laptops remotely, Finnish cybersecurity specialist F-Secure said on Friday.
Active Management Technology defaults allow anyone to take control of many PCs.