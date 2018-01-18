Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Music of the spheres: chain of planets rotates at “perfect fifth” intervals

Citizen scientists combine to identify longest chain of synchronised exoplanets ever discovered – and best described by the language of music. Richard A Lovett reports.

Citizen science bags five-planet haul

Astronomy enthusiasts help to confirm the existence of a five-planet system orbiting a far-off star.

Citizen scientists discover five-planet system

In its search for exoplanets—planets outside of our solar system—NASA's Kepler telescope trails behind Earth, measuring the brightness of stars that may potentially host planets. The instrument ...

Five-Exoplanet System Discovered Thanks to Citizen Scientists

Five sibling planets in a very unique orbit around their parent star were discovered with the help of citizen scientists around the world.

Citizen scientists discover five tightly packed exoplanets

Five new planets have been discovered outside our solar system, all orbiting a sun-like star located within the constellation Aquarius, nearly 620 light years from Earth. The alien worlds are ...

