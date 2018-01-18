Music of the spheres: chain of planets rotates at “perfect fifth” intervals Cosmos Magazine - 4 hours ago Citizen scientists combine to identify longest chain of synchronised exoplanets ever discovered – and best described by the language of music. Richard A Lovett reports.

Citizen science bags five-planet haul BBC News - Fri 12 Jan 18 Astronomy enthusiasts help to confirm the existence of a five-planet system orbiting a far-off star.

Citizen scientists discover five-planet system Phys.org - Thu 11 Jan 18 In its search for exoplanets—planets outside of our solar system—NASA's Kepler telescope trails behind Earth, measuring the brightness of stars that may potentially host planets. The instrument ... Citizen scientists discover five-planet system, SpaceDaily - Thu 11 Jan 18

Citizen scientists discover five-planet system, ScienceDaily - Thu 11 Jan 18



Five-Exoplanet System Discovered Thanks to Citizen Scientists SPACE.com - 4 hours ago Five sibling planets in a very unique orbit around their parent star were discovered with the help of citizen scientists around the world.