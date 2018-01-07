L'Oreal's tiny wearable at CES 2018 helps you protect your skin - CNET

L'Oreal's tiny wearable at CES 2018 helps you protect your skin - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 9 hours ago
The little UV Sense fits on your nail and tracks your sunlight exposure.
A raindrop-sized wearable that monitors UV exposure debuts at CES 2018 - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 9 hours ago
The L'Oreal UV Sense is a battery-free, wearable electronic UV sensor.
Get your inner stalker on with these 360-degree camera glasses - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 9 hours ago
You'll be recording everything in your vicinity with these Orbi Prime quad-camera specs.
L’Oreal and John Rogers built a thumbnail-sized UV sensorEngadget - 12 hours ago
L'Oreal is not a name that you'd normally associate with CES, but the cosmetics giant is now a regular exhibitor at the show. This year, the company is demonstrating a thumbnail-worn ...
This thumbnail size wearable will help you keep an eye on how much sun you getTechradar - 2 hours ago
This new wearable will help you keep an eye on your UV exposure, and it's only the size of your fingernail.