Eyes as a portal to cardiovascular risk factors

Eyes as a portal to cardiovascular risk factorsTechXplore - 6 hours ago
Researchers from Google Research, Verily Life Sciences, and the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford School of Medicine, are showing that the eyes have it in offering a portal to one's ...
Artificial Intelligence can tell you your blood pressure, age, and smoking status — just by looking at your eyeZME Science - Fri 5 Jan 18
The eyes can also be a window into a person's health.
Google Neural Network Can Predict Health Status From Your RetinaExtremetech - Fri 5 Jan 18
This data may even be enough to determine when someone is at high risk of a heart attack. The post Google Neural Network Can Predict Health Status From Your Retina appeared first on ExtremeTech.
Heart in the eyesThe Hindu - Sat 6 Jan 18
Deep learning is a buzzword that one hears everywhere today. Now Google has used a deep learning algorithm to analyse a photograph of the retina, and from this photograph, estimate the owner’s ...