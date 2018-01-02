Lyft will offer autonomous rides in Las Vegas during CES week

Lyft will offer autonomous rides in Las Vegas during CES weekTechspot - 9 hours ago
Self-driving vehicles have been a centerpiece of the Consumer Electronics Show for several years now. At CES 2018 next week, they’re taking over the town.
Aptiv, Lyft discuss engagement beyond self-driving ride partnershipReuters Technology - 13 hours ago
(Reuters) - Aptiv Plc and ride-hailing firm Lyft are discussing further engagement beyond showcasing self-driving rides in Las Vegas during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this month, the ...
The Developer Formerly Known as Delphi wants to get this system scaled for production in 2019.
Lyft is one of the many companies that’s a player in the self-driving car space. It recently launched a pilot program in Boston to showcase the technology in partnership with nuTonomy. ...
Rideshare company Lyft is has been working to make autonomous cars a reality lately. The company's pilot in Boston recently launched, thanks to a partnership with nuTonomy. Now ...
Lyft is partnering with self-driving technology company Aptiv to offer rides in its robot taxis during CES in Las Vegas next week. There will be a safety driver behind the wheel, ...
Attendees at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this month will be able to ride around town in a self-driving car when they hail a Lyft. The pilot, a collaboration between the ride-hailing ...