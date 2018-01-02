Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Lyft will offer autonomous rides in Las Vegas during CES week

Techspot - 9 hours ago

Self-driving vehicles have been a centerpiece of the Consumer Electronics Show for several years now. At CES 2018 next week, they&rsquo;re taking over the town.

Aptiv, Lyft discuss engagement beyond self-driving ride partnership

Reuters Technology - 13 hours ago

(Reuters) - Aptiv Plc and ride-hailing firm Lyft are discussing further engagement beyond showcasing self-driving rides in Las Vegas during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this month, the ...

Catch a self-driving ride at CES 2018, thanks to Aptiv and Lyft - Roadshow

CNET Cutting Edge - 14 hours ago

The Developer Formerly Known as Delphi wants to get this system scaled for production in 2019.

Lyft Will Demonstrate Self-Driving Cars In Las Vegas Next Week

Ubergizmo - 14 hours ago

Lyft is one of the many companies that&#8217;s a player in the self-driving car space. It recently launched a pilot program in Boston to showcase the technology in partnership with nuTonomy. ...

Lyft will offer autonomous rides in Las Vegas during CES

Engadget - 15 hours ago

Rideshare company Lyft is has been working to make autonomous cars a reality lately. The company&#039;s pilot in Boston recently launched, thanks to a partnership with nuTonomy. Now ...

You can take a ride in a self-driving Lyft during CES

The Verge - 16 hours ago

Lyft is partnering with self-driving technology company Aptiv to offer rides in its robot taxis during CES in Las Vegas next week. There will be a safety driver behind the wheel, ...

Going to CES? Lyft and Aptiv want to give you a ride in a self-driving car

Fastcompany Tech - 18 hours ago

Attendees at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this month will be able to ride around town in a self-driving car when they hail a Lyft. The pilot, a collaboration between the ride-hailing ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer