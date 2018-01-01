Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Rare, 2,700-year-old clay seal discovered in Jerusalem

Israeli archaeologists made a rare discovery in the Western Wall Plaza, unveiling a 2,700-year-old clay seal impression that experts say belonged to a biblical governor of Jerusalem.

The clay seal, discovered near Jerusalem's Western Wall, depicts two figures wearing striped clothing facing each other above an inscription which means 'belonging to the governor of the city.' ...

