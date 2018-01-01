Rare, 2,700-year-old clay seal discovered in Jerusalem

Rare, 2,700-year-old clay seal discovered in JerusalemFOXNews - 2 hours ago
Israeli archaeologists made a rare discovery in the Western Wall Plaza, unveiling a 2,700-year-old clay seal impression that experts say belonged to a biblical governor of Jerusalem.
The clay seal, discovered near Jerusalem's Western Wall, depicts two figures wearing striped clothing facing each other above an inscription which means 'belonging to the governor of the city.' ...