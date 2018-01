Phys.org - 5 hours ago

Young galaxies blaze with bright new stars forming at a rapid rate, but star formation eventually shuts down as a galaxy evolves. A new study, published January 1, 2018, in Nature, shows that ...

Supermassive black holes control star formation in large galaxies, ScienceDaily - 39 minutes ago

Supermassive black holes control star formation in large galaxies, Eurekalert - 4 hours ago