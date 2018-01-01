Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Scan technique reveals secret writing in mummy cases

BBC News - Sun 31 Dec 17

Researchers in London have developed scanning techniques that show what is written on the papyrus that mummy cases are made from.

Researchers use hi-tech scans to reveal mummy name

Daily Mail - 39 minutes ago

Researchers at University College London used a new scanning technique to identify the mummy, which has been on display at Chiddington Castle in  Kent

Scanning technique reads hidden writing in mummy boxes

Engadget - 9 hours ago

Historians can use scanning to peek inside mummies without risking damage, but that hasn&#039;t been true for the papyrus boxes those mummies were placed in before entering the tomb. ...

