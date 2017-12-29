Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Experts try to keep Georgia O'Keeffe paintings from fading

Phys.org - 17 hours ago

Chemical reactions are gradually darkening many of Georgia O'Keeffe's famously vibrant paintings, and art conservation experts are hoping new digital imaging tools can help them slow the damage.

Experts will use 3D imaging technology to assess art damage

Engadget - 6 hours ago

Preserving and restoring art is a very tricky business. Trying to maintain the balance between original work and repairing damage is difficult and oftentimes methods aren&#039;t always ...

New technology aims to slow damage to Georgia O'Keeffe works

AP - 9 hours ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- Chemical reactions are gradually darkening many of Georgia O&amp;apos;Keeffe&amp;apos;s famously vibrant paintings, and art conservation experts are hoping new ...

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer